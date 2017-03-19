Beauty and the Beast have Officially Broken Box Office Records

March 19, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Beauty and the Beast, box office, Record Breaking

Beauty and the Beast has made over 170 million in its first weekend.

Most weekend projections had the film at number one, but not like this. The film has made more than the original animated films total 146 million in just 3 days and 180 million over seas. The film beat out Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 opening of 169 million, making this the biggest opening for rising star Emma Watson. This also marks the second largest non summer opening ever, just behind Star Wars The Force Awakens. Beauty and the Beast now holds the spot for the biggest opening in the month of March. Disney’s live action remakes seem to always pay off and there is already more on the way. Both a Mulan and Dumbo live action remake are currently in pre production along with a Lion King remake in the works.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, better go while its still in theaters.

