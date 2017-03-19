This Girl Scout has Sold a Record Number of Cookies

15 year-old Katie Francis is the all-time Girl Scout cookie selling champion.

Katie has sold over 100,100 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in her 7 years as a scout. This high school freshman says that she spends hours selling during the cookie season and owes most of her accomplishment to luck standing outside grocery stores. She shared a few of her tips on how she gets costumers to buy from her, one way is that she makes up songs to the tune of pop songs such as Frozen’s Do you Wanna Build a snowman, do you wanna buy some cookies. Katie’s record year was back in 2015 where she sold 22,200 boxes in seven weeks, raising over $90,000. Her best seller is Thin Mints of course, but her favorite cookie are the Samoa’s. All proceeds from the cookie sales go to the local Girl Scout council and troops. This year, Katie’s troop is using the money to fund a trip to Barbados, where the girls will vacation and make time for some volunteer work. The proceeds will also help support a local Girl Scout troop in a low-income area.

Congrats to the Oklahoma girl and her troop. What a way to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts. Check out Katie’s interview below.