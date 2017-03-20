Ben Affleck Asks Paparazzi For Directions to Avoid the L.A. Marathon

March 20, 2017 12:24 PM By Sybil Summers
Ben Affleck proves he’s just like us. Getting around L.A. was tough this weekend due to the L.A. Marathon taking place, but that didn’t stop Affleck from asking the paparazzi which route would be the best option.

The actor was out with his kids in the Pacific Palisades, when he realized he needed to take an alternative route as crossing San Vicente Blvd. was part of the race course. It was a genuine moment that left the paps standing by eager to help Affleck out with his dilemma.

You can watch the video here.

