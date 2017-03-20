CBS Renews ‘The Big Bang Theory’ For Seasons 11 & 12

CBS has announced they have renewed ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for two more seasons.

Yahoo is reporting, that the announcement comes right after Warner Bros. and CBS Entertainment came to an agreement on the ‘Young Sheldon’ spin-off prequel show.

“With the new agreement, broadcast television’s #1 scripted series in viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 has been renewed through the 2018-2019 season,” CBS announced in a press release.

The show stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parson, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.