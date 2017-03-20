CBS Renews ‘The Big Bang Theory’ For Seasons 11 & 12

March 20, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Jim Parson, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Season 11, Season 12, Simon Heldberg, The Big Bang Theory

CBS has announced they have renewed ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for two more seasons.

Yahoo is reporting, that the announcement comes right after Warner Bros. and CBS Entertainment came to an agreement on the ‘Young Sheldon’ spin-off prequel show.

“With the new agreement, broadcast television’s #1 scripted series in viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 has been renewed through the 2018-2019 season,” CBS announced in a press release.

The show stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parson, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live