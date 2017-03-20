Drake Premierers New Playlist “More Life,” Admits He Drunk Texts Ex Jennifer Lopez

March 20, 2017 8:33 AM
Last Saturday, Drake premiered brand new music, with over two dozen new songs collected in a playlist titled More Life.

The first track is titled “Free Smoke,” and with it, Drake opens up about his former relationship with Jenifer Lopez.

Drake hinted that he no longer has Lopez’ phone number, as the lyrics go “”I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back.”  Drake even sampled her 1999 debut single “If You Had My Love,” on the track “Teenage Fever.”  Unfortunately, J-Lo isn’t featured in any other capacity on the album, leaving fans of both disappointed.

The two called it quits last month after only two months of dating, seemingly beginning when Drake went overseas for his European tour.  Lopez is currently in a relationship with former professional ball player and ex-Texas Ranger Alex Rodriguez.

Via US Weekly

