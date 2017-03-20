Drake Premierers New Playlist “More Life,” Admits He Drunk Texts Ex Jennifer Lopez

Last Saturday, Drake premiered brand new music, with over two dozen new songs collected in a playlist titled More Life.

MORE LIFE OUT NOW 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The first track is titled “Free Smoke,” and with it, Drake opens up about his former relationship with Jenifer Lopez.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Drake hinted that he no longer has Lopez’ phone number, as the lyrics go “”I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back.” Drake even sampled her 1999 debut single “If You Had My Love,” on the track “Teenage Fever.” Unfortunately, J-Lo isn’t featured in any other capacity on the album, leaving fans of both disappointed.

The two called it quits last month after only two months of dating, seemingly beginning when Drake went overseas for his European tour. Lopez is currently in a relationship with former professional ball player and ex-Texas Ranger Alex Rodriguez.

Via US Weekly