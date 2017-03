Assraf Nasir, a flight attendant on Malaysian carrier AirAsia, mimicked Britney’s iconic mile-high “Toxic” music video — and absolutely nailed it.

Nasir is seen in a Tweeted video strutting down and up the aisle of a Airbus A330, singing into the intercom and even pushing a food trolley in true Britney style.

The video, which was originally uploaded by Nasir’s co-worker Farhan Rzman, has since gone viral and has been viewed almost 9 million times.