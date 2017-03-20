Is Tony Romo Throwing Some Shade At The Cowboys In His Latest Instagram Post?

March 20, 2017 6:53 AM
Is there any end to sight to this quarterback conundrum?

Tony Romo is still on the Cowboys roster, and it doesn’t look like any significant progress has been made towards the decision to trade or release him.  Maybe no team is willing to trade for him, which seems ridiculous, or the Cowboys have not found any deal they are willing to accept, which sounds more likely.

That’s what’s happening on the surface at least.  Behind the scenes, we have no idea of knowing what kind of negotiations the Cowboys and Romo are undertaking, but in his latest Instagram post, Romo might be trying to send a message that whatever the Cowboys are offering isn’t exactly what he is looking for.

The short video shows Romo and his son Hawkins discussing a potential deal they had for Hawkins’ bedtime.  Hawkins says the deal they had is really good for him, and it is “not for you, Daddy.”  Romo asks why he would take that deal if it wasn’t good for him.  Hawkins doesn’t really have a good answer, and it doesn’t look like the Cowboys do either!

I told him it was bed time and he said "let's talk about that." He told me he has a deal for me. Hhhhmmm

A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on

