Deepest condolences to Texan and Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez and his family on the recent loss of his dad, Roy Rodriguez.

This has been the toughest week of my life. I'm gonna miss ur advice, hugs, smile, and laugh. I'll love you forever daddy – Your youngest pic.twitter.com/OsrvZXLtYv — Rico Rodriguez (@StarringRico) March 19, 2017

Roy passed away Sunday March 12 at age 52, and is survived by his wife Diane, Manny and 3 other children.

Prayers for Manny and his family during this time.