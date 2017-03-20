Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin For Most Billboard Hot 100 Hits of Any Female Artist

Nicki Minaj just made history this week.

Minaj debuts three songs (on the Hot 100 dated April 1): “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne (No. 14), “Regret in Your Tears” (No. 61) and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne (No. 71). Minaj ups her count to 76 career Hot 100 entries, surpassing Franklin’s career output of 73.

Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from June 18, 1977 (when “Break It to Me Gently” debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through March 11, 2017. Minaj matched Franklin at 73 charted titles apiece on the March 18 tally, when “Make Love,” with Gucci Mane, debuted.

Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women All-Time

76, Nicki Minaj

73, Aretha Franklin

70, Taylor Swift

58, Rihanna

57, Madonna

56, Dionne Warwick

54, Beyonce

53, Connie Francis

48, Mariah Carey

48, Brenda Lee

43, Miley Cyrus

41, Barbra Streisand

40, Mary J. Blige

40, Janet Jackson

40, Diana Ross