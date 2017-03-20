Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin For Most Billboard Hot 100 Hits of Any Female Artist

Nicki Minaj just made history this week.
Minaj debuts three songs (on the Hot 100 dated April 1): “No Frauds,” with Drake and Lil Wayne (No. 14), “Regret in Your Tears” (No. 61) and “Changed It,” with Lil Wayne (No. 71). Minaj ups her count to 76 career Hot 100 entries, surpassing Franklin’s career output of 73.
Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from June 18, 1977 (when “Break It to Me Gently” debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through March 11, 2017. Minaj matched Franklin at 73 charted titles apiece on the March 18 tally, when “Make Love,” with Gucci Mane, debuted.
Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women All-Time
76, Nicki Minaj
73, Aretha Franklin
70, Taylor Swift
58, Rihanna
57, Madonna
56, Dionne Warwick
54, Beyonce
53, Connie Francis
48, Mariah Carey
48, Brenda Lee
43, Miley Cyrus
41, Barbra Streisand
40, Mary J. Blige
40, Janet Jackson
40, Diana Ross