Suri Cruise Looks Exactly Like Her Mother In Adorable, New Pic

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have done a pretty commendable job raising their daughter, Suri Cruise, out of the limelight.

She’s now 10-year-old, and it is not often either of her parents post pictures online of their daughter, although recently the 38-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram of a family night-on-the-town in Los Angeles.

Suri is propped on the shoulder of another family member while wearing a whitecardigan, printed dress and ballet flats. Holmes captioned the photo “Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all our lives!”

Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Holmes recently made the shift to behind the camera, starting to focus more on directing rather than acting. She made the shift so she could be a better mother to Suri, as she explained to Town & Country magazine. Holmes said, “This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be. The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that’s when we’re getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.”

Holmes made her feature directorial debut with the 2016 film, All We Had.

Via US Weekly