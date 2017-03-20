Things Are Certainly Different If You Replace The Viral BBC Reporter Interrupted By Kids With A Mom

The parodies just keep rolling in.

Remember the viral video of the British dad is doing a TV interview and his two children wander in to disrupt him? Much like Chewbacca mom, the world went nuts.

Last week, Star Wars made a pretty cute parody of the situation. This week, we have a bit of a twist on the video…what if mom was the one giving the interview when the kids bust in?

For starters, mom has a lot more strength and peace of mind to handle the situation. Instead of pushing the child back, she feeds the baby, she cooks dinner, and cleans the toilet without missing a beat during the interview.