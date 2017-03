Ok. The resemblance is uncanny to the point of almost being creepy.

Isla Watson, a cute little toddler from Exeter, England bears an incredibly similar appearance to Sheeran, and her Aunt Stacey even calls her “baby Sheeran.”

Isla has a shock of red hair, a similar jaw line, and even loves his music! Stacey told The Sun, “She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance.”

Why does this baby look more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran does? pic.twitter.com/3I50d7yQlh — Tom Davies 🌐 (@1TD) March 17, 2017

Via TheFix