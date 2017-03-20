Twin Toddlers Skip Bedtime & Party All Night Long

Putting one child to bed is hard enough, let alone twins!

Let’s be honest, no kid wants to go to bed. That mentality starts early too. Even with babies, they will fight the heavy eyelids. They don’t want to miss a thing.

Meet Andrew and Ryan, just a couple of toddlers who don’t want to go to bed. The twin boys are only 2-years-old, but they already know how to party! After their parents became concerned that they weren’t getting enough sleep, they put a camera in their room. What they discovered was after they boys were put to bed, they simply got up to play…all night long!

It might be time for separate rooms.