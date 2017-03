We recently were just introduced to Crocs that cost $400, and not to be outdone, UGG introduced a new line of slippers with fuzzy puffballs attached!

The lovely @oliviaculpo is rocking the hell out of our best-selling Royale slide. pic.twitter.com/iObhXEIGgx — UGG (@UGG) March 18, 2017

“The Royale” is available in six different colors, and the uppers are made with Toscana shearling fur for extra insulation, and are lined with wool. The bottom is molded rubber in black or white.

They are available for $100, but supplies are limited to order them as soon as you can, or don’t because they look kinda weird.

This fluffy sandal is selling out fast. Get a pair before it's too late. #MondayMotivation https://t.co/8nnAQAfft0 pic.twitter.com/XbwTpMINPI — UGG (@UGG) February 27, 2017

