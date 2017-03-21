Adele Channels Her Inner Beyoncé In The Middle Of A Concert Thanks A Wind Machine

Adele has created plenty of memorable moments for fans on her current tour.

She’s created a buzz by traveling to and from the stage in a box to keep herself hidden from fans, she bravely defended herself against a swarm of one, maybe two mosquitos, and she even revealed she was now a married woman.

Last Saturday, she created another memorable moment, thanks to a wind blowing machine set up right in front of the stage. Leaning over the stage to cool off, Adele told the crowd, “The fan right here is saving my life. You are, as well, the real fans.” As the wind blew her hair all around, she began singing the “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh” part from Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” Adele commented, “I don’t know how she does it, even just squatting down then. How does she do it?”

.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017

Adele is a noted huge fan of Beyoncé, going so fas as to say in her acceptance speech for Album of the year at this past Grammy’s that Lemonade should have won.

Via Billboard