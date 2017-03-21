Apple Drops Red Iphone And Everyone Is Obsessed

March 21, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Apple, iPhone, new color, Red

Apple is releasing a red iPhone 7 on Friday, March 24 and people are already in love with the vibrant new design.

Rumors about the iPhone sparked last month after a Japanese blog accurately predicted the release, and Apple users have been patiently awaiting the sleek device ever since.  This will be the sixth color option a buyer can choose, alongside matte black, glossy black, silver, gold and rose gold.

The (RED) iPhone is a product in correlation with Apple’s partnership with the (RED) campaign, which helps raise money and awareness for AIDS/ HIV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live