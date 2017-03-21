Apple Simplifies iPad Name, Updates and Lowers Price

If you have been putting off purchasing a tablet, Apple is making an effort to help revitalize tablet sales, by updating it’s iPad Air, and lowering the price!

The Apple iPad Air, is now simply called “iPad“, and now offers a brighter display and a $70 price reduction down to $329, according to CBS 11.

The tablet market has been on a decline and was down 20% in the last quarter of 2016, compared with the same time the previous year.

The Apple iPad $329 model has 32 GB of storage and operates by WiFi. The $459 version includes a cellular connection. Plus, the Apple iPad mini 4 is still available with 128 GB of storage, starting at $399.