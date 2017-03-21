Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Trolling Trump Over Low Approval Ratings

Schwarzenegger and Trump are back at it.

The two Celebrity Apprentice hosts have been in an on-going Twitter beef for a few months now. Their most notable fight started after the Celebrity Apprentice ratings were announced. Trump took a swing at Schwarzenegger saying he got “swamped.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Well, now Schwarzenegger is trolling Trump about his ratings…his approval ratings. According to a recent Gallup poll, Trump’s ratings have fallen to an all time low with only 37% approval.

Schwarzenegger used Trump’s exact word “swamped” against him. Schwarzenegger went on the blast Trump about Meal on Wheels and after school programs. Schwarzenegger also offered to take Trump to the Hart Middle School in D.C., so he can see the fantastic work they’re doing for these children.

Donald Trump has not responded to Schwarzenegger just yet.