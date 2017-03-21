Dad Sets a Coparenting Example Everyone Should Witness

Coparenting with an ex can be tricky, especially when it comes down to who pays for what for their kids and who spends time where with the kids. Coparenting is also something not talked about often, but for Brandon Carpenter, keeping his child and the child’s mother healthy and happy is what coparenting means to him.

When Brandon’s ex let him know their daughter wasn’t feeling well and needed medicine, he brought some over and noticed that though his ex had the pantry full of his daughter’s food, the refrigerator was empty aside from water. He then took to Instagram to post a thoughtful note, “Mind you, she works a full-time job and then has my daughter,” Brandon wrote. “So today I went shopping to make sure she had food for the next few weeks. Just because we aren’t together doesn’t mean I can’t provide for her if she needs it.”

He continued on to further explain that having only your child’s interests in mind is not what coparenting is about. In other words, “Some of y’all think I’m only going to provide for my child . . . but that’s thinking like a child. It’s time to grow up and take responsibility in all aspects of life!”