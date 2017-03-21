Dallas Mavericks Unveil A New Dish: The Dirkwurst

March 21, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines Center, brat, Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, dirkwurst, Foot Long

If you’re headed to the Mavericks game tonight against the Golden State Warriors, you’re in for a surprise on the food front.

In honor of Dirk’s “Dirty 30” – thousand (the 30,000 point club), the American Airlines Center will feature the Dirkwurst. It’s a foot long brat with all the German fixins…mustard and pickled red cabbage on a Bavarian pretzel bun.

This delicious dish could be yours for the mere price of $14.50. Unfortunately, there will only be thirty for sale tonight and each night after for the rest of the season. You can find the Dirkwurst at the Chopping Block concession stand across from section 120 on the main concourse.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live