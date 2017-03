When it comes to impact on an entire generation, few comics are bigger than Dave Chappelle. That, in spite of at one point walking away from $50-million dollars.

Now, Chappelle is back with a new Netflix special, a new perspective on fame – and $60 million dollars.

This past weekend Chappelle was featured on CBS Sunday Morning. Besides the new chapter of his career, he also talked bout his friendship with Prince – and the dangers of popularity.