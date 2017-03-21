Demo Surfaces Of Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Camila Cabello Singing The Chainsmokers’ “Closer”

“Closer,” the collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Halsey spent 12 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A demo that just recently surfaced on the internet shows that the song could have sounded completely different, however.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello can be heard singing Halsey’s line “Baby, pull me closer in the back seat of your Rover.” While it hasn’t bene confirmed or denied this is a legit demo, many fans believe it sounds like Camila.

Listen to it below!

Camila Cabello recorded a demo for The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' they eventually went with Halsey's vocals. pic.twitter.com/J9xGDaivsn — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 20, 2017

This tweet exchange from way back in October has many people believing the demo is for real as well.

I was doing just fine before I met you RT @camilacabello97: Hey — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 25, 2016

.@TheChainsmokers u drink too much and it's an issue. R u ok? 😂😂 — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) October 25, 2016

@camilacabello97 damnit do we miss you! — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 25, 2016

