Demo Surfaces Of Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Camila Cabello Singing The Chainsmokers’ “Closer”

March 21, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Camilla Cabello, Chainsmokers, closer, Demo, Fifth Harmony, Halsey

“Closer,” the collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Halsey spent 12 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.  A demo that just recently surfaced on the internet shows that the song could have sounded completely different, however.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello can be heard singing Halsey’s line “Baby, pull me closer in the back seat of your Rover.”  While it hasn’t bene confirmed or denied this is a legit demo, many fans believe it sounds like Camila.

Listen to it below!

This tweet exchange from way back in October has many people believing the demo is for real as well.

 

Via Idolator

