We always hear about how creative companies want to go when they make their Super Bowl commercials. Sometimes, they blow our minds. Other times, they’re just MEH at best.

Maybe Domino’s should have saved this spot for the Super Bowl. It’s a really well done homage to Ferris Bueller. Instead of racing his parents back home, he’s racing the Domino’s delivery car.

There’s even a special guest in the commercial that you might recognize. Remember Ferris’ best friend, Cameron? Yep, he’s there too!