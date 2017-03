The rest of Miley Cyrus’ family is about to become better known.

Miley Cyrus’ mom and her sister Brandi have a reality show coming to Bravo this spring. The series, which will premiere on Bravo on May 25, is titled “Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.” The basic idea is the mother and daughter will take on interior design clients, and compete against each other to see whose design the client likes best.