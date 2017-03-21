IKEA Reducing Furniture Assembly Time By 80%

IKEA... I Kan’t Easily Assemble… lol!

If you’ve bought something from IKEA and dealt with assembly frustration, you’ll appreciate this.

According to Glamour, IKEA furniture will soon be assembled with wedge dowels… NO MORE screws, washers, pegs and Allen wrenches…:).

This change of direction will supposedly reduce the time it takes to put IKEA furniture together… by up to 80%!

Share this story with your family and friends who shop at IKEA in Frisco, and those who plan to shop at the upcoming Grand Prairie location.

I used to think IKEA furniture should come with complimentary aspirins.