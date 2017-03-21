Nicki Minaj Celebrates Having The Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs For A Woman By, Of Course, Twerking

Nicki Minja recently passed the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in having the most songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female artist. Her 3 latest songs to enter the chart, “No Frauds,” “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It” gave her a total of 76 in her career which tops Aretha’s 73.
Minaj celebrated in the most Nicki Minaj way possible, by posting a twerking video to her Insagram page. She is wearing a red leather dress-thing that bounces up and down as if it were a superhero’s cape soaring through the sky.
She also posted a picture where she thanked her fans and God for making history.
Man, I tell ya… God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today. #NoFrauds #RegretInYourTears + #ChangedIt charted this week on Billboard & I now hold the title of most Hot 100 entries in the HISTORY of BILLBOARD among women of EVERY genre. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory. #YoungMoney #NickiInLONDON Island girl from South Side Jamaica, QUEENS!!!! NEW YORK CITY!!!!! 👅Rrraaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!
Unfortunately, Minaj hasn’t made any sort of mention or Aretha, which is rather odd. We don’t know if this is a brand new feud, but if Aretha comes out with a diss track, it’s on!
Via TMZ