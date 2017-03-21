Reality Show Casting In Fort Worth Looking For “Cowboys, Cowgirls,” And Anyone Living Life “On The Wild Side”

A new reality show tentatively titled Cowboy Up! will look closely at Fort Worth and its surrounding areas trying to find its cast members. Mark Long, casting director for the show, told DFW.com, “When we have the map, it’s like our big star is Fort Worth. I’ve been there and loved the area, and I’ve seen this character around there a million times.”

A reality show is seeking real-life cowboys and cowgirls, and it has its eyes on Fort Worth: https://t.co/IWeMlXp9ze pic.twitter.com/lJjxxCj953 — DFW.com (@dfwdotcom) March 17, 2017

Long first entered the reality television world by appearing on the first season of MTV’s Road Rules in 1995, and eventually made his way into the production and casting side of the business.

The show will be looking at other markets to find its cast, but will definitely zero in on Texas, and he himself was the one who suggested Fort Worth. “I’ve been there many times. I do a charity event for the Crowley Fire Department, so we always go to Billy Bob’s. What we’re looking for is that in there.”

Long says the show is destined to appear on a “major cable network,” although he also said he is not liable to say which. Potential applicants can send a brief bio, photos and contact info to Limecasting@all3A.com, and Long will set up Skype interviews with candidates.

Via DFW.com