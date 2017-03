Tanner talked to Robyn Cass, Casting Director for Big Brother and seh had some great insight on what they look for and expect from people hoping to be on Big Brother 19.

Big Brother producers will be at Kung Fu Saloon on 2911 Routh Street in Dallas Tomorrow Wednesday March 22nd from 5p – 9p.

According to the website all you need is your ID.

You can also submit a video online to try and be cast.

