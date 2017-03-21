Teenager Jumps Into River To Impress A Girl, Proceeds To Get Mauled By A Crocodile

Somehow Lee De Paauw escaped this idiotic ordeal with his life.

The 18-year-old was out “revelling”with his friends in the wee hours of the morning, when he was dared to jump and swim out into the waters of the Johnstone River in Innisfail, Australia. As Lee tried to exit the river, a saltwater crocodile reportedly grabbed his arm, and Lee only escaped by punching it in the head.

Backpacker Sophie Paterson, 24, saw the entire incident unfold, and she told the Mirror, “He was talking about the local creek saying ‘I can swim out’ and so we said, ‘go on then’, but we didn’t think he would do it. He sort of made this claim “I’ll swim out and back”, at first we just said “don’t be so ridiculous” and didn’t think he was going to go through with it.”

Lee had surgery on his arm, and is in stable condition in a Queensland hospital.

Via Metro