Teenager Jumps Into River To Impress A Girl, Proceeds To Get Mauled By A Crocodile

March 21, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: Australia, Crocodile, Dare, Hospital, mauled, Stupid, teenager

Somehow Lee De Paauw escaped this idiotic ordeal with his life.

The 18-year-old was out “revelling”with his friends in the wee hours of the morning, when he was dared to jump and swim out into the waters of the Johnstone River in Innisfail, Australia.  As Lee tried to exit the river, a saltwater crocodile reportedly grabbed his arm, and Lee only escaped by punching it in the head.

Backpacker Sophie Paterson, 24, saw the entire incident unfold, and she told the Mirror, “He was talking about the local creek saying ‘I can swim out’ and so we said, ‘go on then’, but we didn’t think he would do it.  He sort of made this claim “I’ll swim out and back”, at first we just said “don’t be so ridiculous” and didn’t think he was going to go through with it.”

Lee had surgery on his arm, and is in stable condition in a Queensland hospital.

Via Metro

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live