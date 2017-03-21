Texas A&M’s First Openly Gay Student Body President Set To Take Office

Bobby Brooks, an economics junior, is set to take office as Texas A&M’s first openly gay student body president. He told student newspaper The Battalion he “was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year.”

Brooks is currently serving as the university’s student center’s executive vice president of diversity before taking office in his new role as student body president April 21. He continued telling The Battalion, “I would like it to echo the sentiment that I’ve always had, that I am just ready to get to work here, get things done. Someone had [to] do it at some point. I think it’s less about me, Bobby, and more about a person that filled that role is now here and that is what’s really exciting for me.”

Texas A&M became the first public university in the state after it was founded in 1871, and in a post after being elected, Brooks wrote, “To those of you who spoke poorly about me based upon my sexual orientation or personal religion (and talk gets around, my friends), I forgive you. I really do.”

Via Texas Tribune