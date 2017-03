Tiny Elvis Impersonator in ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ Is Actually Bruno Mars

Remember that comedy in the 90s called¬†Honeymoon in Vegas starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker? If you haven’t seen it, you should do so as soon as you can!¬†The film has become somewhat of a classic over the years. During the movie there’s a scene where Betsy (Sarah Jessica) meets Tommy (James Caan) in the hotel restaurant for dinner and drinks, there is a little boy impersonating Elvis Presley on stage. While the camera only offers a quick close-up of the boy, you can tell it’s very clear that it’s a 6-year-old Bruno Mars.

Turns out Bruno has always been showing off his talents. Look at that hair!