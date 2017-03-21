Woman Proposes To Boyfriend At Hockey Game, Presents Him With Bouquet Made Out Of Doritos

Amanda Mussio didn’t want to present her boyfriend, Brandon Haubrich, with a ring, as this was not a typical proposal. “A woman proposing to a man—you never know what to do, right? You can’t get them a big, blingy ring. And you want it to be a little bit different anyway, since you’re not following the traditional method of proposal.”

The two attended a Vancouver Canucks hockey game last Thursday when Brandon was selected to participate in a halftime game to possibly win some prizes. After winning “Canucks Puck Shuffle,” the words “Will You Marry Me?” appeared on the jumbotron. He turned to Amanda dropped to one knee, holding a giant bouquet of ketchup-flavored Doritos.

"What'd you do last night?" "Oh, you know, got engaged at the #Canucks game!" pic.twitter.com/3r0DzBxj1K — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 17, 2017

Brandon was naturally caught completely off-guard, and luckily said yes! He later said of the sweet moment, “I had no idea. I was very shocked and surprised. I’m still taking the time to catch my breath.”

Via Brides