Ellen DeGeneres Blames Wind For Recent Hand Injury

March 22, 2017 10:37 AM
Blame the vino.

Ellen DeGeneres recently wound up in the hospital with an injured finger, and on her talk show she explained how it all went, um, down.

“So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? …

Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door.”

Ellen was coming home from a dinner party with wife Portia de Rossi when it happened. “The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step,” she said. “I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.”

She ended up with a dislocated finger.

