German Hair Salon Offers Python Neck Massages. They’re Ssssoothing.

The Haar Mode Team salon in Dresden, Germany is offering a unique service to its customers thanks to the owner’s pet python, Monty.

Monty sits around the customer’s neck, gently pulsating that offers a massage unlike any other.

Python Monty gives customers at this Dresden hair salon a neck massage before their haircut https://t.co/sblgdQCqJI pic.twitter.com/HyRpnEnoWO — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 17, 2017

Customer, Nadine Knect, was for sure apprehensive before undertaking the python massage. She told Ruptly, “In the beginning, I was a little bit afraid. I thought the snake would be cold. But I should say, no, it is warm and it is a very pleasant feeling when it pulsates, when it massages the neck.”

Pythons kill their prey by wrapping and squeezing, but Monty’s owner, Falk Dohler says the he is specially trained not to squeeze to kill. However, Terry Phillip, the curator at Reptile Gardens in Rapid City, South Dakota doubts the claim that Monty was trained. “This is carnival kind of s–t. The snake is just doing what is natural for it ― it’s not a real massage.”

A snake that size, he does say, would be unable to suffocate a human. Still creepy, though.

Via Huffington Post