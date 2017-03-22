“Harry Potter’s” Rupert Grint Does An Amazing Dramatic Reading Of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

Rupert Grint is best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, although the 28-year-old could probably moonlight as an Ed Sheeran impersonator as well.

Both sport a messy shock of red hair, both hail from the UK, and both do incredible renditions of Sheeran’s popular “Shape of You.”

Now, Grint doesn’t exactly sing the lyrics. As an actor, we wouldn’t expect him to do anything less than a very dramatic reading. Try not to die laughing while watching it! It’s the straight face and monotone speech that gets us!

Check it out below!

Via NME