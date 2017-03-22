Here’s What’s Coming and Going From Netflix This Month

Seasons have changed and Netflix is doing some spring cleaning before April is seems. Among a list of shows leaving will be top binge-worthy series Angel, Buffy, and Firefly along with Dollhouse, The X-Files and several Superman movies. But don’t fret. Netflix will be bring so much more for next month we really can’t wait.

We’ll give you the good news first. Here’s is just some of what’s coming to Netflix next month:

TV

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21

Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14

Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/4

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/27

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016) – 4/10

The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7

Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016) – 4/1

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016) – 4/22

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016) – 4/11

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016) – 4/1

Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/4

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/18

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971) – 4/1

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015) – 4/30

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/25

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016) – 4/1

Movies

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/25

A Weekend with the Family (2016) – 4/1

Across the Universe (2007) – 4/1

Born To Be Free (2016) – 4/1

Cool Runnings (1993) – 4/1

The D Train (2015) – 4/2

El Elegido (2017) – 4/14

El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7

Gremlins (1984) – 4/1

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) – 4/24

A Murder in the Park (2014) – 4/28

Only for One Night (2016) – 4/1

A Plastic Ocean – 4/19

The Prestige (2006) – 4/21

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016) – 4/25

Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/28

Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21

Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) – 4/23

Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM – 4/15

Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/28

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – 4/1

The Tenth Man (2016) – 4/1

Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21

Trouble with the Curve (2012) – 4/1

Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7

Okay, okay, we don’t want to be the bearers of bad news, but here’s some or most of what will be leaving in April:

Angel: Seasons 1 – 5

Bones: Seasons 1 – 4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7

Chaplin

Dollhouse: Season 1

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firefly

House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8

Lie to Me: Season 1

Menace II Society

Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3

Snow Day

Stomp the Yard

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: The Movie

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Boys from Brazil

The Usual Suspects

The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9

The Circle

Legit: Season 2

Wilfred: Season 4

Hero

Legit: Season 1

Flower Girl

The Lazarus Effect

American Dad! Season 6

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

Plan ahead and do some watching of anything expiring while you still can!