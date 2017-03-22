Here’s What’s Coming and Going From Netflix This Month

Seasons have changed and Netflix is doing some spring cleaning before April is seems. Among a list of shows leaving will be top binge-worthy series Angel, Buffy, and Firefly along with Dollhouse, The X-Files and several Superman movies. But don’t fret. Netflix will be bring so much more for next month we really can’t wait.
We’ll give you the good news first. Here’s is just some of what’s coming to Netflix next month:
TV
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/4
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/27
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016) – 4/10
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016) – 4/1
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016) – 4/22
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016) – 4/11
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016) – 4/1
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/4
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/18
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971) – 4/1
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015) – 4/30
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/25
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016) – 4/1
Movies
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/25
A Weekend with the Family (2016) – 4/1
Across the Universe (2007) – 4/1
Born To Be Free (2016) – 4/1
Cool Runnings (1993) – 4/1
The D Train (2015) – 4/2
El Elegido (2017) – 4/14
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7
Gremlins (1984) – 4/1
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) – 4/24
A Murder in the Park (2014) – 4/28
Only for One Night (2016) – 4/1
A Plastic Ocean – 4/19
The Prestige (2006) – 4/21
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016) – 4/25
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/28
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/14
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) – 4/23
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM – 4/15
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/28
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – 4/1
The Tenth Man (2016) – 4/1
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/21
Trouble with the Curve (2012) – 4/1
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 4/7
Okay, okay, we don’t want to be the bearers of bad news, but here’s some or most of what will be leaving in April:
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
The Circle
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Hero
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
The Lazarus Effect
American Dad! Season 6
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender
Plan ahead and do some watching of anything expiring while you still can!