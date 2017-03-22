Is There A Texas-Based Reason Jerry Jones Won’t Let Romo Go?

One national sports writer makes a compelling case regarding the Tony Romo release hold-up, and it has to do with fandom.

As you likely know, Denver and Houston are the franchises most likely to sign #9.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk/NBC Sports has a theory of why Jerry Jones would strongly prefer Romo head west vs. south.

“So spin it forward. Romo exits Dallas and lands in Houston. And then every outlet in Dallas assigns at least one reporter to cover Romo’s year(s) in Houston, forcing America’s Team to share eyeballs and ears in its own hometown with the other team from Texas.

Spin it even farther forward. The Texans surge with a healthy Romo, becoming one of the best teams in the AFC. The Cowboys, defense drained by free agency and offense undermined by possible sophomore slumps of Dak Prescott and/or Ezekiel Elliott, regress to the mean. Cowboys fans would be tempted to set aside their silver and blue for the balance of the year and become temporary fans of Romo and the Texans.

That wouldn’t be good for business. And Jerry Jones is all about making good business decisions.”

Interesting… what do you think?

Read more on the theory here.