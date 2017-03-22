Lance Bass Joins The BackStreet Boys Onstage For Performance Of “Shape Of My Heart”

To this day, whenever someone thinks of boy bands, it’s either NSYNC or Backstreet Boys, right?

The two groups helped shaped the music landscape in the ’90s, and for a brief moment in Las Vegas, the two worlds came together!

Lance Bass joined the BSB onstage as they continue their residency in Las Vegas as the group performed their 2000 hit, “Shape Of My Heart.”

We really showed @LanceBass the shape of our hearts tonight. Thanks for coming by #BSBVegas, brother! pic.twitter.com/nnSbUZuIsG — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) March 19, 2017

The Backstreet Boys began their residency in Las Vegas March 1, and will continue to perform a combination of hits from their entire discography until July 1.

Via EW