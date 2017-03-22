Men Ride Horses Through A Houston WalMart

Two guys ride their horses through a Walmart near Houston. Because Texas.

It was just a spur-of-the moment thing, but probably not the greatest idea – since floors are slick, horses are shod, and they can spook. It’s the video everyone is talking about, although the original clip features language that’s a bit on the strong side. No one was charged in the incident, and the riders were simply asked to leave by store security.

Back in the early days of Billy Bob’s Texas one of the pickup riders from the bull arena would often ride his horse into the VIP room, and I imagine a beer or two was involved in this story too.

