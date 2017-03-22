Paris Jackson Says Alice Cooper Is A ‘Total Bae’ On The Tonight Show

March 22, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Paris Jackson

By Hayden Wright

Paris Jackson’s father was the King of Pop, but the budding model-actress has eyes for the Godfather of Shock Rock. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jackson recalled meeting Alice Cooper at a Halloween party last year. The encounter left Paris — whose godparents are Macaulay Culkin and the late Elizabeth Taylor — feeling starstruck.

“I was telling him, ‘I love you so much, I’ve always listened to you, I grew up loving you,’ and I was close to tears,” she recalled. “I’m crying thinking about it — he’s just amazing. So, I like really weirded him out, but he was really nice about it.”

But that’s not all — she’s even settled on a nickname for the “School’s Out” legend.

“He’s a bae, total bae.”

Paris also admitted that her first album was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club (“Which I’m very proud of”), and her first CD was The Lion King soundtrack.

Watch Paris tell the story here:

