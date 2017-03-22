Pilot Posts Terrifying Video Of Himself Steering A Boeing 737 In Extremely Windy Conditions

Pilots have the easiest job in the world right? They press a few buttons then it’s autopilot the rest of the way. Yeah, we aren’t sure how that rumor got started, but it’s just not true.

If you need an example of exactly what a pilot does during flight, Artur Kielak will show you. He’s a pilot for Ryanair, who just so happened to be rolling the camera when he hit severe crosswinds while flying a Boeing 737. You will need to watch this video at least two times. The first time, keep your eyes on the nose wheel tiller. The second time you watch, keep your eyes on Kielak’s face. Now, he does keep his cool, but you can see the stress on his face.

Good Lord!!!! That is terrifying! Was anyone else screaming, “Both hands on the wheel.”