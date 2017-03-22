Rogue One’s Original Script Featured A Very Different Ending

Warning! Spoilers, this whole post is about the ending of ‘Rouge One.’ You’ve been warned.

The filmmakers always wanted the entire ‘Rouge’ team to die at the end, but the first iteration of the script actually saw some characters escaping with their lives.

“The original instinct was that they should all die, It’s worth it. If you’re going to give your life for anything, give your life for this, to destroy a weapon that going to kill you all anyway. That’s what we always wanted to do. But we never explored it because we were afraid that Disney might not let us do it, that Disney might think it’s too dark for a Star Wars movie or for their brand,” said screenwriter Gary Whitta.

Not everyone survived in the original script. Whitta said that Kaytoo was always going to die but Jyn and Cassian did end up surviving.

We’re glad Disney gave the go ahead for the darker ending. It shows that they’re serious about the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and not just pushing out movies for the soul purpose of selling toys *cough* ‘Phantom Menace’ *cough*

