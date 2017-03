Selena Gomez Files Trademark For Own Name, Potential Jewelry Line Coming

In recent documents obtained by TMZ, Selena Gomez has recently filed paperwork¬†that would trademark her name, guaranteeing the singer would be the only “Selena Gomez” in entertainment.

This move would give Gomez more control of “fan club services.” ¬†Most interesting, though, is that Gomez also filed documents to have her name trademarked for jewelry and necklaces, which very well could mean a Selena Gomez accessories line is on the way.

Gomez first dove into the fashion world in 2010 developing a clothing line with KMart, and sold a ton of merchandise on her past “Revival” tour, so her own jewelry line might be the next logical step for her.

Via Huffington Post