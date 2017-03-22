Selena Gomez Files Trademark For Own Name, Potential Jewelry Line Coming

March 22, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: copyright, fan clubs, Jewelry, legal, papers, Selena Gomez, Trademark

In recent documents obtained by TMZ, Selena Gomez has recently filed paperwork that would trademark her name, guaranteeing the singer would be the only “Selena Gomez” in entertainment.

This move would give Gomez more control of “fan club services.”  Most interesting, though, is that Gomez also filed documents to have her name trademarked for jewelry and necklaces, which very well could mean a Selena Gomez accessories line is on the way.

Gomez first dove into the fashion world in 2010 developing a clothing line with KMart, and sold a ton of merchandise on her past “Revival” tour, so her own jewelry line might be the next logical step for her.

Via Huffington Post

