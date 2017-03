It was just a casual encounter. The pope went in for a hug but she had other plans. ThisĀ 3-year-old Atlanta girl was with her family to see the pope during a trip to the Vatican. The two best things about this video are the little girl’s face as she’s being handed over to a stranger so she can huge the pope, and the pope’s face when she takes his hat. Kids do the silliest things!

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

3-year-old Atlanta girl snatches Pope Francis' zucchetto right off his head during trip to the Vatican with family. https://t.co/XODPWVBNU6 pic.twitter.com/1nZ5JS1hAv — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017

@ABC I love that the Pope's immediate reaction was laughter, then grab back the zucchetto. — Kayaking Vinophile (@perfectk4y4king) March 22, 2017