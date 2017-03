It’s the saddest candle you will see today.

Ever seen a unicorn before? Ever see a unicorn cry? Well now you can, sort of. Firebox.com makes a ceramic candle holder in the shape of a unicorn, the candle is its horn, and as it starts to bur the running wax starts to drip out of its eyes, making it look like it’s crying a rainbow. Its kind of creepy and might scare children

Talk about a sad unicorn. you can check out the crying unicorn candle below