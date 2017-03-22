Try Not To Look Foolish While Attempting The Latest Internet Craze, The Booty Flip Challenge!

College student Sydney Vermilyea wanted help going viral.

The 18-year-old shared a video on Twitter that combines two popular internet challenges into one, which she has dubbed the #BootyFlipChallenge. In the video, Sydney bends over a trash can, while a friend flings a pen at her. Sydney twerks, which ricochets the pen off her butt into the trash can.

That’s it, really. Check it out below!

Help me go viral pic.twitter.com/CcWCR5yjYD — Sydney (@squidliannn) March 3, 2017

And now everyone and their mother is trying to outdo one another in the #BootyFlipChallenge!

Via CraveOnline