Use All That Spare Vodka To Clean! Here Are Five Cleaning Hacks To Keep Your Home Fresh!

Ok, we know there is no real such thing as “spare vodka.”

But just in case you’ve exercised all other options, vodka can be used as an all-purpose cleaner, akin to vinegar or baking soda. Here are five cleaning hacks that are useful, not only to keep your home spick and span, but can also be used as a convenient excuse while you’re vacuuming the living room while holding a bottle of Tito’s.

Get rid of post-workout stink on your clothes

Add a cup of vodka to your usual laundry load, and it offers the same benefits as vinegar without the smell!

Disinfect your mattress

Keep your bed from getting spoiled by constant night perspiration by spritzing the mattress with vodka and let it dry before changing the sheets.

Deodorize shoes

A few sprays into your shoes will mask the stink as well, and for extra spice, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils, like peppermint!

Clean fingerprints off glass

Spritz the windows, and wipe them clean with a squeegee!

Remove rust from jewelry

Let your favorite jewelry soak in a shallow vodka bath for about 15 minutes, and then buff them with a microfiber cloth. Looks good as new!

