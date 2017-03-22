Young Boy Finds Snake on Alaskan Flight

Talk about snake on a plane

On a flight to Anchorage Alaska, a boy noticed something laying in the corner. Turns out a passenger from the previous flight had forgotten his carry on. Which just happened to be their pet snake, the reptile was sleeping when they found it. The flight attendants were notified and made sure everyone was clam. The captain came back to discuss how to capture the reptile with the Flight attendant. The crew safely put the snake in a bag where it remained the rest of the flight. Anchorage television station KTVA first reported the incident. The snake was about 4 and 5 feet long a passenger said. According to a passenger “There was no panic, mostly people wanted to see the snake.” The airline received a call from the snakes owner notifying that he had left his pet o the plane, apparently the owner had not registered the pet for travel in the cabin of the Ravn Alaska flight.