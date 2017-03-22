The wait is almost over.

Ex One Directioner Zayn Malik has been teasing us about new music, and it looks like a new single is in its final stages before being released.

He posted a photo of the single art on his Instagram, which features rapper PartyNextDoor.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

He promises fans new music is on the way soon, and he finally quenched our thirst by posting a short snippet of the track.

Soon and I mean it 😝 https://t.co/Cdp6aurkHG — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 21, 2017

Zayn released his first solo album, Mind of Mine, last year. Of his second album, he said “They always say the second album is difficult. But so far I’m really happy with this one. There are real signs of growth and development. Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception.”

Via E!