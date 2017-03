The wait is almost over.

Ex One Directioner Zayn Malik has been teasing us about new music, and it looks like a new single is in its final stages before being released.

He posted a photo of the single art on his Instagram, which features rapper PartyNextDoor.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

He promises fans new music is on the way soon, and he finally quenched our thirst by posting a short snippet of the track.

Soon and I mean it ūüėĚ https://t.co/Cdp6aurkHG — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 21, 2017

Zayn released his first solo album,¬†Mind of Mine, last year. ¬†Of his second album, he said “They always say the second album is difficult. ¬†But so far I’m really happy with this one. ¬†There are real signs of growth and development. ¬†Hopefully, as a human being, I’m growing too, in my knowledge and perception.”

Via E!