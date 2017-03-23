Beauty Blogger Discovers New Way To Apply Foundation: With A Hard Boiled Egg

Esther Gbudje is a blogger and makeup artist from the UK who has undergone several makeup challenges, including applying it with a condom, and in her latest attempt, she uses a hard-boiled egg to blend her foundation.
Her daughter Sienna was in hysterics as her mother used the egg to blend in her makeup. Gbudje said the egg gave her a flawless finish, along with conserving foundation by not absorbing it like a sponge or brush would.
EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves 💋❤❤❤❤ 🎼Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
She initially got the idea to use an egg after noticing they had a similar shape to a blending sponge and thought “I might as well.”
