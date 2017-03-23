Beauty Blogger Discovers New Way To Apply Foundation: With A Hard Boiled Egg

Esther Gbudje is a blogger and makeup artist from the UK who has undergone several makeup challenges, including applying it with a condom, and in her latest attempt, she uses a hard-boiled egg to blend her foundation.

Her daughter Sienna was in hysterics as her mother used the egg to blend in her makeup. Gbudje said the egg gave her a flawless finish, along with conserving foundation by not absorbing it like a sponge or brush would.

She initially got the idea to use an egg after noticing they had a similar shape to a blending sponge and thought “I might as well.”

